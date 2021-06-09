DOD to hold virtual job fair for military spouses

The Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership is set to host another virtual job fair for military spouses.

On June 16, military spouses will have the opportunity to live chat with hiring managers who are actively seeking military spouse employees.

More than 100 MSEP companies will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to speak directly with military spouses interested in their organization or job openings.

Spouses may apply for featured CONUS and OCONUS jobs with MSEP partners directly through the event platform.

The theme of this MSEP Virtual Hiring Fair is MSEPtional: A Decade of Wins for MilSpouses, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of the MSEP initiative.

Since its start in 2011, MSEP has hired more than 180,000 military spouses.

Spouses can prepare for the MSEP Virtual Hiring Fair by connecting with a SECO career coach for a resume review and video mock interview.

For more information, call Military OneSource at 800-342-9647. Register for the MSEP Virtual Hiring Fair here.