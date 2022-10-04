Dog captures rabid raccoon in Suffolk near Lake Meade Park

SUFFOLK, Va. - A dog caught a rabid raccoon near a Suffolk park.

The Suffolk Health Department says on September 30 a raccoon tested positive for rabies. They say a dog caught a sick raccoon near Lake Meade Park. The dog was vaccinated against rabies.

The dog will now receive a rabies booster and will be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.

According to state law, all dogs and cats 4months+ are required to be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information, contact Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751.