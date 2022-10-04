Watch Now
News

Actions

Dog captures rabid raccoon in Suffolk near Lake Meade Park

Oil Leak Arkansas
Danny Johnston/AP
FILE: Raccoon
Oil Leak Arkansas
Posted at 3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 15:32:16-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A dog caught a rabid raccoon near a Suffolk park.

The Suffolk Health Department says on September 30 a raccoon tested positive for rabies. They say a dog caught a sick raccoon near Lake Meade Park. The dog was vaccinated against rabies.

The dog will now receive a rabies booster and will be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.

According to state law, all dogs and cats 4months+ are required to be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information, contact Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events