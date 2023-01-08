Dog dies after car crashes into house in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A motor vehicle crash into a house in Chesapeake resulted in a dog’s death, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Bowden Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 7 around 12:30 a.m. The department says when officers arrived, they found a sedan that had crashed into the home.

There were three adults and a dog in the home when the crash occurred. While the adults were unharmed, the dog died from the crash.

Police say they have charged 20-year-old Aiden McCloskey, the person behind the wheel of the sedan, with the following: misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs (DUID), felony torture/mutilate dog causing death and felony property damage.

Stay with News 3 for updates.