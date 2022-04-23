Dog dies from injuries after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - A dog died after a house fire in the 1100 block of Custis Road Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call just after 1 p.m. The first unit with the Chesapeake Fire Department arrived on scene at 1:09 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor and attic

The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage to the second floor and smoke damage to the first floor.

The fire was marked under control at 1:28 p.m.

Firefighters rescued the dog from the home and resuscitated it, but it died at the scene due to the extent of its injuries.

Two people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.