Dog dies in Chesapeake garage fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A detached garage fire has resulted in the death of a dog, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The department says the incident occurred in the 900 block of Saint Brides Road W.

Firefighters got the call about the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. The department says, “firefighters took a defensive position, applying water with multiple hoselines from the exterior of the structure,” and they got the fire under control in about an hour.

The pet dog was inside the garage and died, according to the department. The primary house associated with the detached garage was not damaged, and there were no people inside the detached garage during the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear.