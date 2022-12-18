Dog dies in Hampton house fire; one person left with life-threatening injuries

HAMPTON, Va. — A fire in Hampton sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to fire officials.

On Twitter, the Hampton Fire Department said it happened around 5:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Moger Drive. Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames when they got to the scene.

Fire officials said one person had to be removed from the home, and they went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, a dog died in the fire, the Hampton Fire Department said.

At 6:39 Saturday night, the department tweeted the fire was out and that it was still under investigation.