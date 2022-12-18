Watch Now
Dog dies in Hampton house fire; one person left with life-threatening injuries

Moger Drive fire
Hampton Fire Department
A fire at this home on Moger Drive in Hampton sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Dec. 17, 2022. A dog died in the fire, according to officials.
Moger Drive fire
Posted at 8:59 PM, Dec 17, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. — A fire in Hampton sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to fire officials.

On Twitter, the Hampton Fire Department said it happened around 5:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Moger Drive. Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames when they got to the scene.

Fire officials said one person had to be removed from the home, and they went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, a dog died in the fire, the Hampton Fire Department said.

At 6:39 Saturday night, the department tweeted the fire was out and that it was still under investigation.

