Watch
News

Actions

Dog rescued from overturned car in water despite vehicle being sunken for 20 minutes

287510439_2036516796528076_6296533949165684380_n.jpg
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/CrawfordFireDept/?__cft__[0]=AZVZdZ5NS7MUkCiboKnpgoxAhpP79KJSzfBPuLl332v7w0oVp1oW0dPYJl3s6vRGxAYpoVwYZF8ch-JCz3r7eXQYl9IRnAte4DiCgT63m3PSorb0T68rEGuUQQ3TQIRVsyopo9LzKyjOL8VIHM72ynC6&amp;__tn__=-UC%2CP-R">Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC.</a>
287510439_2036516796528076_6296533949165684380_n.jpg
286412246_2036528263193596_3172411534162442736_n.jpg
287956607_2036528256526930_1954995051032746854_n.jpg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 10:50:27-04

CURRITUCK, NC - Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department rescued a trapped dog from a sunken car early morning on June 12, 2022.

When the fire department arrived, they noticed that the driver of the vehicle was already out of the car and the owner’s dog was thought to be missing until a whimpering sound was heard coming from the car.

Volunteers, Lantz Towing, and Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department worked together as a team to immediately overturn the car and gain access in order to rescue the trapped canine despite the fact that the car had been underwater for at least 20 minutes.

The dog was recovered under the dash floorboard where there was luckily an air pocket. The dog was rescued with no apparent injuries and when authorities found the driver they were taken to the detention center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15