Dog reunited with family in Jacksonville, FL after disappearing from North Carolina in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, Nicholas Dawson is being reunited with one of his best friends.

“I never thought I’d see her again. It’s been two years,” said Dawson.

It's been two years since Dawson’s dog, Isis, disappeared from her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Somehow, the six-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier ended up 700 miles away in Florida.

Luckily, Isis had a tracking chip. The Humane Society in Broward County was able to locate her owner, Nicholas Dawson.

They were reunited with belly rubs and joy. Isis is special to Dawson because she helped him through tough times.

“She was my companion, and I was going through some things, you know, it was just me and her. So, it's good to have her back,” said Dawson.

And now that they are reunited, his children can't wait to see Isis again too.

As they get in the car and back on the road to North Carolina, his family will be complete just in time for Christmas.

“I think it’s going to mean a lot. I mean it's given me a newfound kind of hope in the holidays and have hope and things like that. That something this small, this means a lot to me,” said Dawson.

It’s still unclear how Isis ended up in Florida. But now, she is safe and will be home for the holidays.