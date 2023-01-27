Dog shot in Virginia is ready to find forever home after 'miraculous' recovery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just over a week after he was shot, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said the German Shepherd named Luca is making miraculous progress and is almost ready to find his forever home.

RACC shared a video of Luca playing in the yard of his medical foster home as he continues to recover from his injuries.

The ideal home for Luca would be a family with experience with the German Shepherd breed and lives within an hour of Richmond so that they can easily keep up with his neuro rehab appointments.

RACC said he is well-behaved, housetrained and works well with other animals.

If you are interested in adopting Luca, you can email christie.peters@rva.gov with your home information (other pets, kids, restrictions if you rent), outline your breed experience, relationship with your veterinarian and ability to continue rehabilitation.