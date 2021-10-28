Dog's leg amputated after shooting on private hunting land in Virginia Beach, police searching for suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A dog is recovering in the Pungo area after his owner says he was shot at close range.

The incident happened in the Blackwater area of Pungo in Virginia Beach. Charlie Grimstead was hunting on his private land with his eight beagles when his dog, Shorty, was suddenly shot.

Grimstead said he rushed to Shorty's side and called the Virginia Conservation Police, who learned after an investigation that the dog had been shot from less than 40 yards away.

Police determined that whoever pulled the trigger was standing outside the private hunting land where Grimstead had been hunting.

Shorty was rushed to a local veterinarian, where he had to immediately have his left front leg amputated.

There is a reward of $1,000 for information that leads police to an arrest.

