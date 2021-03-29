Domestic violence survivor organizes support group that talks then learns to box

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After being beaten and abused, a Chesapeake woman said she was able to escape domestic violence and used boxing as a way to help her grow.

It’s been nine years since Neisha Himes said she was last assaulted in a domestic violence situation. She said, “which was the worst and most violent of assaults, so I always think about that around this time.”

Himes escaped the volatile relationship and left the man who was abusing her. “Boxing has been very instrumental in my journey as a survivor."

The journey started wanting to learn to defend herself and putting on a pair of boxing gloves.

“It wasn't long after leaving that abusive relationship and just saying you know I never wants to feel like I can't defend myself,” said Himes.

Shannon Brown has been her coach for the past five years at MatchBout LLC, a boxing and fitness group in Chesapeake. He has watched Himes improve and grow her skills.

“That’s the biggest development, has probably been her mental toughness and her hand speed."

Himes started the G.R.O.W. Foundation, an organization that helps domestic violence victims. Now she’s combining a sport that’s helped her so much with a support group for others.

The third Saturday of every month they will meet up at MatchBout. For first house, they will talk and share then get in the ring to learn how to box for the following 45 minutes.

“I know that the woman, that I was before I started boxing and the woman, that I am now are two totally different people,” said Himes. “I think most important for survivors is just convincing yourself that you can climb in that ring, and you can stand up and you can put your hands up and you can defend yourself, and you can box.”

For more information about the upcoming domestic violence support group email: info@growfoundationva.org

Click here for more information about the GROW Foundation.

Click here for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.