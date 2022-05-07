Watch
News

Actions

Dominion: Bills need to go up to cover higher fuel costs

Dominion Lobbying
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This Tuesday April 28, 2015 file photo shows two Dominion Energy buildings in downtown Richmond, Va. Dominion Energy reported a ten-fold increase in spending aimed at influencing state politicians in the last year, a move that corresponds with a newly approved state law that could lead to substantial increases in most Virginians' electric bills. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Dominion Lobbying
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 15:09:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Virginia told state regulators this week it expects customers’ bills to increase substantially as the result of dramatic increases in fuel prices.

The state’s largest electric utility filed an application Thursday with the State Corporation Commission seeking to revise the component of customers’ electric rates that covers fuel costs effective July 1.

The company said that it anticipates that by June 30, it will need to recover $1 billion more in fuel costs than previously expected. That could result in a monthly bill increase of 20%.

But the company is proposing spreading that cost recovery out over three years, meaning a smaller increase over a longer term.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home