Dominion Energy customers may be eligible for arrears forgiveness due to pandemic

May 22, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dominion Energy customers may be eligible for arrears forgiveness as a result of the pandemic.

The company reports as U.S. vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 cases fall, many of their customers continue to face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Virginia, Dominion Energy says they will continue the pause on disconnections for nonpayment.

Customers that have accrued arrears on their account greater than 30 days as of December 31, 2020, may be eligible for arrears forgiveness. The credits will be automatically applied on the June 2021 bill for eligible accounts.

For any remaining debts, Dominion Energy says they will support customers with payment arrangements up to 24 months and billing assistance options that can help them pay off remaining balances.

