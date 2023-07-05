Dominion Energy decreases customers bills starting July 1

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dominion Energy customers will see of a savings of around $14 a month starting July 1.

Cherise Newsome with Dominion Energy told News 3 the savings are made possible by standalone fees going away and fuel costs decreasing.

“Our average rate is about 20% below the national average, and it’s about 39% below the regional average," said Newsome. "We really are committed to providing customers with safe, reliable and affordable energy.”

Homeowner DeWitt Turner said he plans to use the savings to buy extra groceries.

“Penny saved is a penny earned, so $14 extra coming in, is a good thing,” said Turner.

Dominion Energy also gave News 3 tips for how to conserve energy- and save money. They are:



Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Close window shades to block sunlight from entering the home

Consider using a smart meter to better track your energy usage

If you haven't received your July bill yet, you may see savings this month. If not, keep an eye out for your August statement.

The savings start with usage beginning July 1.