Dominion Energy estimates restoration by Saturday night after 224,000 customers were mpacted

224,000 people across Virginia and Northern North Carolina lost power due to the winter storm.

According to Dominion Energy, they have made significant progress restoring power today, but they say there is more work to do this Friday evening and Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy crews have restored power to more than 75% of the 224,000 customers impacted by Friday’s severe wind and plunging temperatures.

In Hampton Roads and Northern NC specifically, about 65,000 customers lost power today. 17,000 remain out of power. Local crews have completed 675 work requests and counting, according to the company.

Their goal is to restore power to nearly all remaining customers impacted by the storm by 11:00 p.m. Saturday. If a restoration project extends past 11:00 p.m. Saturday, they said they will proactively contact those customers.

Dominion Energy provides tips for customers:

