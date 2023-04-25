Dominion Energy pours money into Virginia primary races

NORFOLK, Va. - Dominion Energy has contributed more than $1 million to politicians on both sides of the aisle so far this year, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

This year, all 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for election with primaries being held this June.

In Virginia, there are no limits on how much people and corporations can donate to state candidates.

VPAP reports Dominion Energy has contributed about $560,000 to Democrats this year and about $640,000 to Republicans.

"If you're Dominion Energy, it makes sense that you want to continue to prop up members that will support your status in the state," said Dr. Ben Melusky, a political science professor at Old Dominion University.

Dominion Energy is wading into several local races, including the primary in the 18th Senate District between Democrats Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill.

The two veteran lawmakers are running against each other due to redistricting.

Dominion Energy has donated $75,000 to Spruill this year and $50,000 to Lucas.

"You don't want to burn any bridges, so what you do is you give to both candidates and let them fight it out," Melusky said of the company donating on both sides of the primary race.

Companies donating to political campaigns is not new or unique to Virginia, but critics have questioned Dominion Energy's practice since they're a monopoly and face state regulations.

"The bottom line is these utilities should not be donating money to politicians," said Sen. Chap Petersen (Fairfax) during a legislative hearing in January.

Petersen introduced a bill to prevent Dominion Energy from being able to donate to campaigns, but it did not advance once again.

"This bill treats one class of corporate citizens different than the others. Campaign finance should apply broadly to everyone," said Chris Nolan, an attorney representing Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy also faces push back from a group called Clean Virginia. The group is backed by a wealthy investor and has come out against Dominion Energy's tactics.

They've spent millions themselves backing candidates since 2018. They are also wading into primary races this year in some cases on opposing sides.

"These entities try to compete and they're competing over the same policy regulations," said Melusky.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy declined to do an interview with News 3, but in a statement said they contribute to candidates who are "in support of commonsense energy policy that benefits our customers."

The spokesperson added Dominion Energy backed a bill this year that would lower customers' rates.

The company also posts its policy online, as well as lists of their donations.

"It's a perfect storm right now in Virginia. We have unlimited campaign contributions at the state and local level, so it allows anyone, including Dominion [Energy] to give unlimited amounts of money to influence candidates," said Melusky.