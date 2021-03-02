Dominion Energy to host virtual meetings on Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

NORFOLK, Va. - This week, Dominion Energy will host four virtual project meetings to share information with the public and to receive feedback about its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) Project.

The virtual meetings will be held during the following dates and time:

Tuesday, March 2 at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Thursday, March 4 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

One hundred and eighty-eight wind turbines will be built off the coast of Virginia Beach (near the existing two turbines that are part of Dominion Energy’s pilot project) and will generate enough energy to power 660,000 homes and businesses.

The offshore wind has to be brought onshore to reach the electric grid.

During these meetings, you will learn where the offshore wind will come ashore and more about transmission to Dominion Energy’s Fentress substation.

If you're interested in participating in the virtual project meeting, click here.