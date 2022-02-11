Dominion linemen shot overnight while working on a transformer in Downton Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A Dominion linemen was shot during an incident in Norfolk early Friday morning.

A Dominion Energy spokesperson said the linemen was shot in the leg while working at Monticello and Freemason just before 2 a.m.

After the incident, three people were taken to the hospital. According to Dominion, one person was shot in the leg, one was injured while trying to get out of the line of fire and another was taken to the hospital for observation, and all are expected to be OK.

Dominion crews were there working on a transformer and the road was closed while they were working.

According to Dominion, a vehicle came up near the zone before the incident happened but we are working to learn more about the sequence of events that lead to the shooting.

The spokesperson did not know if any suspects have been arrested or how many people were involved.

News 3 reached out to Norfolk Police to learn more and we are waiting to hear back.