Watch
News

Actions

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Kevin Strickland answers questions during an evidentiary hearing regarding his innocence on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. Many people, including Peters Baker, believe Strickland was wrongly convicted of a triple murder in 1978. Strickland has been incarcerated for the past 43 years.
KevinStrickland.jpeg
Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 17:28:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than $1 million has been raised for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland had raised nearly $1.4 million as of midday Saturday.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the online fundraiser as they fought for his release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and needed help paying for basic living expenses.

The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn't qualify.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign