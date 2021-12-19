Donors needed: Red Cross hosting community blood drive at Suffolk recreation center Dec. 22

SUFFOLK, Va. - Blood donors are needed!

The East Suffolk Recreation Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, December 22 from 1-6 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center Gymnasium, located at 138 S. 6th Street.

With a simple blood donation, you can help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor. Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the American Red Cross.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

If you donate blood between December 17, 2021, and January 2, 2022, you’ll receive an exclusive long-sleeved Red Cross t-Shirt as a "thank you" while supplies last.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code ESRC. The East Suffolk Recreation Center can be reached by calling (757) 514-4500.

Related: American Red Cross needs more Black blood donors in fight against sickle cell