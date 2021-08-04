Double shooting at Norfolk apartment complex leaves 2 people hospitalized

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex that sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 2:50 a.m., and officers responded to the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive in the Oakleaf Forest apartment complex. When they arrived, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police said.

If you or someone you know has information on this shooting, call the Crime Line or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.