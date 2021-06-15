Watch
Double shooting in Hampton sends two men to hospital

Posted at 4:43 AM, Jun 15, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - Officers are investigating a double shooting that happened overnight Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of North King Street around 1:15 a.m.

Police said a 46-year-old male and an unknown aged male have been taken to a local hospital and treated for life threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.

