NORFOLK, Va. - Police responded to a shooting that happened late Monday night.

Officials said the incident happened in the 1500 block of O’Keefe Street at 11:50 p.m.

Two men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds and police said one man has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.