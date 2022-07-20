Watch Now
Double shooting outside Norfolk apartment complex leaves 2 people injured

policemangroveave.png
Chip Brierre
Posted at 11:09 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 23:09:28-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue at around 10:25 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. A male victim is reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries, while a female victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

News 3 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

