NORFOLK, Va. - Two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue at around 10:25 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. A male victim is reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries, while a female victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

