Double tractor-trailer crash in Isle of Wight County; Route 460 shut down

Posted at 9:52 PM, Nov 09, 2023
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office says that Route 460 is completely shut down due to a double tractor-trailer crash.

The closure on 460 is one mile west of the Town of Windsor, according to the sheriff's office's recent post on Facebook. Multiple law enforcement, fire and rescue crews are on the scene.

The IOW County Sheriff's Office also says that helicopter aid is on the way.

