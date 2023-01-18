Watch Now
Downed power lines close portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach: Police

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jan 18, 2023
Downed power lines are impacting traffic in Virginia Beach along Laskin Road.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Laskin Road will be 'unpassable' between Linbay Drive and Freemac Drive, according to a tweet.

The closure is expected to last into the evening.

VDOT and Dominion Energy are on the scene. Authorities urge drivers to find other routes.

