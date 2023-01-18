Downed power lines close portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach: Police

Downed power lines are impacting traffic in Virginia Beach along Laskin Road.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Laskin Road will be 'unpassable' between Linbay Drive and Freemac Drive, according to a tweet.

Due to downed power lines, Laskin Road will be unpassable between Linbay Dr. and Freemac Dr. until late this evening. @VaDOTHR and @DominionEnergy are on scene. Please find alternate routes. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) January 18, 2023

The closure is expected to last into the evening.

VDOT and Dominion Energy are on the scene. Authorities urge drivers to find other routes.

