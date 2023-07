SUFFOLK, Va. — Route 460 is closed in both directions at the Suffolk/Isle of Wight County line due to downed trees and power lines.

The police department said it was a result of Monday's heavy wind and rain. Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Pruden Boulevard for down power lines caused by falling trees.

Suffolk city officials are working to put up detours around the area.

The closure is expected to last 8 to 12 hours.