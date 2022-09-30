Interstate 64 WB in Newport News reopened following closure due to downed wires

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Interstate 64 westbound in Newport News has been reopened after being recently closed due to down wires.

Dominion Power was able to remove the live wires out of the roadway temporarily which allowed all lanes of traffic to open back up.

Reports say that a tree had fallen due to inclement weather which caused the wires to come down.

While the downed lines were the main reason of the closure, authorities say that a tractor trailer hit the downed lines which contributed to the closings.

All lanes of I-64 both east and west have been reopened to normal traffic.

