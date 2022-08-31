Downtown Hampton park to close until at least 2024 due to I-64 widening project

HAMPTON, Va. - Downtown Hampton's River Street Park is set to be closed until at least 2024.

The park will close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, as part of the widening of Interstate 64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel. The park is located at the intersection of River Street and Pembroke Avenue, on the Hampton River.

The interstate runs over the park, and VDOT needs access to the bridge/overpass above. According to the city, for safety, no one can be there but the VDOT workers or contractors.

The kayak launch, history walk, and other major features of the park will be put into storage.

The public will not be able to access the park until at least 2024.

