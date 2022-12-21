Downtown Hampton showcases small local businesses by offering bargains

For any of you last-minute holiday shoppers on the Peninsula, consider shopping local!

Downtown Hampton is showcasing their small businesses by offering shoppers a bargain.

$5 off your purchase of $25 and $10 off of $50. You can only use the coupon at one store at a time, but you can use it at any of the 16 local shops that are participating.

Participating places include:



Hampton Stationery Mint Juliep Antiques Deep Roots Greenery Benton Knight Ltd Best of the British Chucks's Cameras The Babe Cave Healing Boutique Dog Eared Books TLT Hair Bar Shamar Salvage Boys The Virginia Store Bob Harper Porttraits Body Sculpting Inc - Kevin Parrott Cricket at 40 Wine St 3 bowls of Color



There are options like vintage clothing, a hair salon, and a stationary store.

News 3 stopped by to talk about the importance of shopping locally.

“We are a family-owned local business, and for our community to be successful, we have to support each other that are in local businesses,” John Cabot Ishon, Owner of Hampton Stationery, said.

So if you want to support small businesses this holiday season, make sure to snag that deal.

You can download the coupon by clicking here. It can be used through the end of the month.