Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week, featuring 20 local restaurants, begins July 17

NORFOLK, Va. - Whether you're looking to try a new place or revisit an old favorite, it's a great time to grab a bite in Downtown Norfolk.
Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week begins Sunday, July 17 and will last until Sunday, July 24. All week long, 20 restaurants are offering multi-course meals at a fixed cost.
Depending on where you go, you could get brunch, lunch or dinner for less than you'd spend on a normal visit. It's a great opportunity to save some money while supporting local businesses.
The following restaurants are participating in this year's event:
- 219 Bistro
- 456 Fish
- Blue Moon Taphouse
- Brick Anchor Brew-House
- Capo Capo
- Codex
- Freemason Abbey Restaurant
- Grain
- Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub and Restaurant
- Leone's
- The Grilled Cheese Bistro
- Monastery Restaurant
- Omar's Carriage House
- Saffron Indian Bistro
- Norfolk Seafood Co. and Big Easy Oyster Bar
- Saltine
- The Stockpot Norfolk
- Stripers Waterside
- Varia
- Todd Jurich's Bistro
To view menus and prices for this year's participating restaurants, click here.