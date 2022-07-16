Watch Now
News

Actions

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week, featuring 20 local restaurants, begins July 17

The Stockpot Norfolk
Sabella, Anthony
Things tend to heat up when The Stockpot Norfolk opens for brunch on Sundays.
The Stockpot Norfolk
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 09:28:11-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Whether you're looking to try a new place or revisit an old favorite, it's a great time to grab a bite in Downtown Norfolk.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week begins Sunday, July 17 and will last until Sunday, July 24. All week long, 20 restaurants are offering multi-course meals at a fixed cost.

Depending on where you go, you could get brunch, lunch or dinner for less than you'd spend on a normal visit. It's a great opportunity to save some money while supporting local businesses.

The following restaurants are participating in this year's event:

  • 219 Bistro
  • 456 Fish
  • Blue Moon Taphouse
  • Brick Anchor Brew-House
  • Capo Capo
  • Codex
  • Freemason Abbey Restaurant
  • Grain
  • Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub and Restaurant
  • Leone's
  • The Grilled Cheese Bistro
  • Monastery Restaurant
  • Omar's Carriage House
  • Saffron Indian Bistro
  • Norfolk Seafood Co. and Big Easy Oyster Bar
  • Saltine
  • The Stockpot Norfolk
  • Stripers Waterside
  • Varia
  • Todd Jurich's Bistro

To view menus and prices for this year's participating restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo