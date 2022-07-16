Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week, featuring 20 local restaurants, begins July 17

NORFOLK, Va. - Whether you're looking to try a new place or revisit an old favorite, it's a great time to grab a bite in Downtown Norfolk.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week begins Sunday, July 17 and will last until Sunday, July 24. All week long, 20 restaurants are offering multi-course meals at a fixed cost.

Depending on where you go, you could get brunch, lunch or dinner for less than you'd spend on a normal visit. It's a great opportunity to save some money while supporting local businesses.

The following restaurants are participating in this year's event:

219 Bistro

456 Fish

Blue Moon Taphouse

Brick Anchor Brew-House

Capo Capo

Codex

Freemason Abbey Restaurant

Grain

Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub and Restaurant

Leone's

The Grilled Cheese Bistro

Monastery Restaurant

Omar's Carriage House

Saffron Indian Bistro

Norfolk Seafood Co. and Big Easy Oyster Bar

Saltine

The Stockpot Norfolk

Stripers Waterside

Varia

Todd Jurich's Bistro

To view menus and prices for this year's participating restaurants, click here.