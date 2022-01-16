Watch
Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns for 2022, offering fixed-price, specialty menus

Posted at 5:53 AM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 05:53:34-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is returning for 2022!

Joining Virginia Beach, select Norfolk restaurants will offer specialty, fixed-price brunch, lunch and dinner menus from January 16 through January 23.

Brunches and lunches are $14, while dinners range from $30 to $40.

According to Downtown Norfolk's website, Restaurant Week is a "week-long celebration of wonderful menus specially designed by chefs embracing this opportunity to show off what they can do – an amazing time to enjoy Norfolk's acclaimed restaurant scene."

Participating restaurants include:

  • 219 Bistro
  • Blue Moon Taphouse
  • Brick Anchor Brew-House
  • Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant
  • Hair of the Dog
  • Freemason Abbey Restaurant
  • Saffron Indian Bistro
  • Monastery Restaurant
  • Omar's Carriage House
  • The Stockpot Norfolk
  • Saltine
  • Southern Eats
  • Todd Jurich's Bistro
  • Varia

Click here to view this year's menus.

