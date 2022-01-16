Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns for 2022, offering fixed-price, specialty menus

NORFOLK, Va. - Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is returning for 2022!
Joining Virginia Beach, select Norfolk restaurants will offer specialty, fixed-price brunch, lunch and dinner menus from January 16 through January 23.
Brunches and lunches are $14, while dinners range from $30 to $40.
According to Downtown Norfolk's website, Restaurant Week is a "week-long celebration of wonderful menus specially designed by chefs embracing this opportunity to show off what they can do – an amazing time to enjoy Norfolk's acclaimed restaurant scene."
Participating restaurants include:
- 219 Bistro
- Blue Moon Taphouse
- Brick Anchor Brew-House
- Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Hair of the Dog
- Freemason Abbey Restaurant
- Saffron Indian Bistro
- Monastery Restaurant
- Omar's Carriage House
- The Stockpot Norfolk
- Saltine
- Southern Eats
- Todd Jurich's Bistro
- Varia