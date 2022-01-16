Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns for 2022, offering fixed-price, specialty menus

NORFOLK, Va. - Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is returning for 2022!

Joining Virginia Beach, select Norfolk restaurants will offer specialty, fixed-price brunch, lunch and dinner menus from January 16 through January 23.

Brunches and lunches are $14, while dinners range from $30 to $40.

According to Downtown Norfolk's website, Restaurant Week is a "week-long celebration of wonderful menus specially designed by chefs embracing this opportunity to show off what they can do – an amazing time to enjoy Norfolk's acclaimed restaurant scene."

Participating restaurants include:

219 Bistro

Blue Moon Taphouse

Brick Anchor Brew-House

Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Hair of the Dog

Freemason Abbey Restaurant

Saffron Indian Bistro

Monastery Restaurant

Omar's Carriage House

The Stockpot Norfolk

Saltine

Southern Eats

Todd Jurich's Bistro

Varia

Click here to view this year's menus.