Downtown Norfolk's annual Restaurant Week is back!

NORFOLK, Va. - Good things come in 3 courses during Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week, a special week showcasing the best of Downtown Norfolk's dining scene.

The annual event begins Sunday, August 19, 2021 and will run through Sunday, August 25, 2021.

Participating restaurants are cooking up some amazing menus — and some are even available for carryout, so you can still support your favorite restaurants this fall and get in on all the savings from the comfort of your own home.

Restaurants across Norfolk's downtown are offering $14 lunches and brunches and dinners between $30 and $40.

A full list of participating restaurants is below: