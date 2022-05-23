Downtown Tunnel celebrates 70 years in service

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The original Downtown Tunnel turns 70 years old.

The tunnel opened on May 23, 1952. Today, this is the westbound tube of the Downtown Tunnel.

Sargeant Memorial Collection, Norfolk Public Library





It was originally named the “Norfolk-Portsmouth Bridge-Tunnel” or the “First Tunnel,” as it was the first underwater tunnel in Virginia and only the 11th in the country.

The second tube, now the eastbound tube, opened on March 4, 1987. Both tunnels were built by Merritt-Chapman & Scott Corporation.

Downtown Tunnel Facts