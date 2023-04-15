Dozens rally in Williamsburg after Supreme Court put temporary hold on ruling limiting access to abortion drug

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — What's going to happen next?

It's a question that families here in Hampton Roads are asking after the Supreme Court put a ruling for anabortion pillon hold, preserving access to the drug for now.

This comes after a federal Judge in Texas ruled to halt the FDA's approval of the drug, Mifepristone.

Meanwhile, many people in support of abortion rights rallied in Williamsburg this weekend.

Outraged protestors stood outside the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse with signs and bullhorns to let their voices be heard.

"Why is a woman's right to have control over her own body dependent on what state she lives in? Does that make any sense," said Jeannette Potter, an abortion rights supporter.

Potter's questions are ones that abortion rights supporters have after they find themselves in a new fight involving abortion less than a year after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, allowing many states to ban abortion.

"We're very concerned. Little by little, they're chipping away at women's rights," said Heather Meaney-Allen, an abortion rights supporter.

Meanwhile, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito put a hold on the lower court's ruling.

Alito said the temporary stay will remain in effect until midnight on Wednesday. It also gives the Supreme Court time to consider what next steps to take.

"I worry about women who have medical issues, that demand medical treatment and abortions and they can die without them," said Pam Pouchot, an abortion rights supporter.

News 3 also obtained a statement Planned Parenthood regarding the action surrounding the abortion pill/

Meanwhile, abortion rights opponents in Hampton Roads are happy about the Texas judge's ruling.

"It will protect women and save millions and millions of babies in the future. All women, regardless of their stance on abortion. deserve to know the dangers of Mifepristone," said Skylar Culvertson, an abortion rights opponent.