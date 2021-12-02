Dream job alert! Get paid $2,500, win a year's worth of streaming services by watching Christmas movies

Reviews.org

Ho-ho-holiday dream job alert!

If you love all things holiday related, you may be the right person to help Reviews.org find the best holiday movie of all time by watching 25 holiday movies of your choice in 25 days - and getting paid for it!

You'll receive $2,500 and get a year's worth of streaming to the following seven different streaming services:

Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now

The basic requirements and responsibilities of becoming Review.org's Chief Holiday Cheermeister are as follows:

You must already have a device compatible for streaming.

You’ll have to watch 25 holiday movies within 25 days.

You'll have to fill out a short, post-movie survey.

Wondering what to watch? The site has put together a list of Christmas movie recommendations:

Home Alone

Frosty the Snowman

The Santa Clause

Elf

Klaus

A Christmas Story

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rise of the Guardians

The Polar Express

A Christmas Carol

The Holiday

Christmas with the Kranks

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Arthur Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)

The Grinch (2018)

Miracle on 34th Street

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Deck the Halls

Love Actually

Last Holiday

Four Christmases

The Muppet Christmas Carol

And if you want mix it up with a few New Year's movies, here are some favorites:

New Year’s Eve

When Harry Met Sally

Rent

While You Were Sleeping

The Holiday

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Sleepless in Seattle

Holiday Inn

An Affair to Remember

About Time



Applications are open now until 5 p.m. (MT) on December 3.

Reviews.org will announce the selected Cheermeister on December 10 at 12p.m. (MT) on its YouTube channel, but they'll still email you if you’ve won.

Click here to apply and for more information.