Dream job alert! Get paid $2,500, win a year's worth of streaming services by watching Christmas movies

Ho-ho-holiday dream job alert!
If you love all things holiday related, you may be the right person to help Reviews.org find the best holiday movie of all time by watching 25 holiday movies of your choice in 25 days - and getting paid for it!
You'll receive $2,500 and get a year's worth of streaming to the following seven different streaming services:
- Netflix
- Hulu
- Disney+
- Amazon Prime Video
- HBO Max
- Apple TV+
- Hallmark Movies Now
The basic requirements and responsibilities of becoming Review.org's Chief Holiday Cheermeister are as follows:
- You must already have a device compatible for streaming.
- You’ll have to watch 25 holiday movies within 25 days.
- You'll have to fill out a short, post-movie survey.
Wondering what to watch? The site has put together a list of Christmas movie recommendations:
- Home Alone
- Frosty the Snowman
- The Santa Clause
- Elf
- Klaus
- A Christmas Story
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Rise of the Guardians
- The Polar Express
- A Christmas Carol
- The Holiday
- Christmas with the Kranks
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Arthur Christmas
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)
- The Grinch (2018)
- Miracle on 34th Street
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Jingle All the Way
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Deck the Halls
- Love Actually
- Last Holiday
- Four Christmases
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
And if you want mix it up with a few New Year's movies, here are some favorites:
- New Year’s Eve
- When Harry Met Sally
- Rent
- While You Were Sleeping
- The Holiday
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Holiday Inn
- An Affair to Remember
- About Time
Applications are open now until 5 p.m. (MT) on December 3.
Reviews.org will announce the selected Cheermeister on December 10 at 12p.m. (MT) on its YouTube channel, but they'll still email you if you’ve won.
Click here to apply and for more information.