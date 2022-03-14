Dress in purple on Pi Day to show support for women in STEM

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - March 14 is a day to celebrate not only 'Pi Day' but also women in STEM.

March 14 represents the first three numbers, 3.14, in pi, which appears in many mathematical formulas in math and physics.

Dress For STEM is a movement to raise awareness about the need for more women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers.

On Monday, women in the STEM profession across the globe will wear purple as a symbol of the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields. Those who want to join the movement in solidarity are also encouraged to wear purple.

You can share photos on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.

Participants are encouraged to use this opportunity to share facts about groundbreaking women scientists on social media.

Dress For STEM was launched by a group of women meteorologists in 2016 to encourage girls to pursue their passion for science.

According to research, the percentage of young girls interested in STEM declines in middle school as a result of exposure to inaccurate gender stereotypes. This translates to a lower proportion of women pursuing STEM careers later in life.

Today, women account for nearly half the U.S. workforce but only 27% of STEM careers.

“Our goal is to use our collaborative purple attire as a conversation starter about the stark underrepresentation of women in STEM while simultaneously highlighting female STEM role models,” said event organizer, Julia Leopold. “Again this year, we want to shine a spotlight on female trailblazers who paved the way for the rest of us, while encouraging the next generation of female scientists to blaze their own trail.”

