Drive-by shooting in Hampton leaves two injured: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting occurred this morning around 1:09 a.m., injuring two people, according to the Hampton Police Division.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road. That's near the Dollar General also on Kecoughtan Road.

When police arrived, they found an adult male and a juvenile male “on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.” Both of them had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

So far, the division’s investigation has revealed that the two victims were walking down the street when they were shot at by an unknown suspect(s) driving by. Authorities say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, and no suspect information is available at this time.

The division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s). If you or anyone you know has information that will assist the police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.