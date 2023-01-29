Watch Now
News

Actions

Drive-by shooting may have stemmed from road rage: Police

hampton police.jpg
News 3
Hampton Police
hampton police.jpg
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 08:50:01-05

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that may have stemmed from road rage.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, a call was received about a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital, according to police. The division says the victim, a 32-year-old male, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury he sustained from the incident.

Investigators say the incident happened on Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way.

The investigation revealed that the victim was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot by a person in another vehicle. Investigators added that “it appears this may be a road rage incident.”

There is currently no information about any potential suspects or motives.

The division is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call 757-727-6111. People can also leave a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV