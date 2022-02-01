Drive Safe Hampton Roads partners with Walmart to give gift card for each used car seat turned in during month of February

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - February is the month to drop off any old, used, or unsafe child safety seats.

Monday marks the start of the Child Safety Seat Round-Up program.

For over 32 years, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) has joined forces with community partners to collect old, used, and potentially unsafe car seats during the Child Safety Seat Round-Up program.

DSHR says the program's purpose is to educate about the possible dangers of using car seats

This program also serves to educate parents and caregivers about the possible dangers of using car seats past the date recommended by the manufacturer, purchasing secondhand, and those with missing parts or have no traceable recall information.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, 731 children were killed in vehicle crashes in 2019 with 40% of them unrestrained.

DSHR has partnered with Walmart, AAA Tidewater Virginia, Hoffman Beverage Co., Waste Management of Virginia, and the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

They are encouraging everyone to “round-up” their old child safety seats and turn them in for a special reward throughout the month of February.

Walmart is giving away $5 gift cards for each seat turned in. There is a limit of two gift cards per person.

The goal is to ensure that old car seats are not resold or given to unsuspecting parents or caregivers for use.

All collected seats will be recycled by Waste Management of Virginia, Inc.

Virginia law requires all children under 8-years-old to be properly restrained in an approved Department of Transportation (DOT) child restraint, plus all kids ages eight through 17 must have on a seat belt

For a full list of drop-off locations throughout Hampton Roads, click here.