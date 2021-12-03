Watch
Drive-thru food distribution event in Norfolk to feed hundreds of local military families

Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:04:46-05

The Military Family Advisory Network will help feed more than 750 local military families this holiday season through a drive-thru military family food distribution event Saturday, December 4.

Active-duty, National Guard, Reserve and veteran households registered to receive food support at Saturday's event. The event has already reached capacity, and families have been asked to join a waitlist.

The food distribution, in partnership with Cigna, Tyson Foods and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, will provide each household with over 50 pounds of nutritious food like protein, seasonal produce, breakfast items, canned goods and household products.

It's all part of MFAN's 1 Million Meals Challenge, a nationwide campaign to combat military hunger. This is the third event of its kind MFAN has hosted in Hampton Roads since June.

To date, MFAN and its partners have provided military families across the nation with the equivalent of 792,384 meals.

Saturday's event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

