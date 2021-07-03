Watch
News

Actions

Driver airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after Suffolk rollover crash

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 10:11:16-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 that left a person critically injured early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 6:42 a.m.

Police said a vehicle overturned near the 5400 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460, critically injuring the driver. The victim was taken to the hospital via Nightingale after being treated on the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours after the crash, but has reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections