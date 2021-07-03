Driver airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after Suffolk rollover crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 that left a person critically injured early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 6:42 a.m.

Police said a vehicle overturned near the 5400 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460, critically injuring the driver. The victim was taken to the hospital via Nightingale after being treated on the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours after the crash, but has reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.