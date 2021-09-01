Watch
News

Actions

Driver critically injured after striking tree branch on Mills Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

items.[0].image.alt
Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Accident - Bridge Road - 9-1-21.jpg
Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 15:40:09-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The crash took place in the 2200 block of southbound Bridge Road at the foot of the Mills Godwin Bridge. Officials were notified at 2:07 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle struck a tree branch in the roadway. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by crews and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police say the southbound lanes on Bridge Road near Eclipse Drive are currently closed due to the accident and are expected to reopen within the next hour to hour and half. Until that time, Suffolk Police will be alternating traffic to alleviate congestion.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections