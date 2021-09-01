Driver critically injured after striking tree branch on Mills Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The crash took place in the 2200 block of southbound Bridge Road at the foot of the Mills Godwin Bridge. Officials were notified at 2:07 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle struck a tree branch in the roadway. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by crews and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police say the southbound lanes on Bridge Road near Eclipse Drive are currently closed due to the accident and are expected to reopen within the next hour to hour and half. Until that time, Suffolk Police will be alternating traffic to alleviate congestion.

The investigation remains ongoing.