Driver dead after crashing into Virginia Beach apartment building: Police

News 3/Lauryn Bass
Virginia Beach police said one person died after a vehicle crashed into this building on Featherstone Court, Jan. 11, 2023.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 15:41:41-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 2:15 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Featherstone Court.

When crews got to the scene, they said they found the driver of the vehicle dead. Officials said it was unclear why the driver crashed.

There was no one inside the building at the time, officials said.

At the scene, News 3's crews could see a charred car near the building.

Officials said they're working to gather more details about what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

