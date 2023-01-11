Driver dead after crashing into Virginia Beach apartment building: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet posted at 2:15 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Featherstone Court.
VBPD is investigating a single vehicle crash involving a building in the 500 block of Featherstone Ct. Please avoid the area/find an alternate route until cleared.
— Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) January 11, 2023
When crews got to the scene, they said they found the driver of the vehicle dead. Officials said it was unclear why the driver crashed.
There was no one inside the building at the time, officials said.
At the scene, News 3's crews could see a charred car near the building.
Officials said they're working to gather more details about what happened.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.