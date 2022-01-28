Driver dead after striking tree, vehicle catches fire in Yorktown

YORK COUNTY, Va. - State Police are investigating a fiery single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver.

Around 6:12 p.m., on Thursday, troopers were called to investigate a crash on Ballard Street, between Cook and Historical Tour Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Ballard Street, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

After striking the tree, the vehicle became fully engulfed by fire.

The sole occupant inside the vehicle was the driver, but due to the severity of the fire, the driver was unable to be identified.

The owner and driver of the vehicle are in the process of being identified.