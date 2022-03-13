Driver dies after fiery crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One person is dead after a fiery crash in Newport News Sunday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers were called to the area of Hornsby Lane and Delegate Boulevard at about 10:47 a.m. in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on fire. The vehicle's sole occupant was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a sound barrier and caught fire.

Hornsby Lane and the on-ramp to Jefferson Avenue to I-64 East are currently closed while the NNPD Crash Team investigates.

This is a developing story.