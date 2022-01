CHESAPEAKE Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 264 Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:16 p.m., troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead.

The driver of a 2005 Hyundai Tucson, 30-year-old Stephen Carr, was driving on Interstate 264 eastbound, west of Greenwood Drive. Officials say he ran off the road into a ditch, struck a tree and overturned.

Carr died at the scene from his injuries.