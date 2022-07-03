Driver dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash took place Saturday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 3300 block of Ironbound Road.

A 2010 Mazda 6 was traveling west on Ironbound Road when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Ranen Gibson, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.