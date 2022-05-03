Driver dies from injuries after striking tree, vehicle overturns in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. - A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with serious life-threatening injuries on Glass Road, west of Carr Lane in Gloucester on Sunday.

According to police, the driver of a 2018 Ford Fusion, 22-year-old Aidan Carter-Lewis, was traveling east on Glass Road, when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck the ditch line before striking a tree and overturning.

Police say Carter-Lewis was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Carter-Lewis, died of his injuries.