Driver dies in crash following police pursuit on I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Tuesday night near the I-64/I-664/I-264 split at Bowers Hill.

Virginia State Police said a Trooper attempted to stop two vehicles that were speeding when one of the vehicles ran off the road and crashed into the tree line, resulting in a fatality.

VSP said preliminary investigations revealed that around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday night a Virginia State Trooper was conducting stationary radar at the 289mm when he saw both a motorcycle and a sedan speeding down eastbound I-64.

Both vehicles came through radar at speeds of 102mph in a 65mph zone, according to police.

The trooper pulled out with emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicles. Another trooper in the area also responded to assist. The motorcycle and sedan both refused to stop, and eluded the trooper. The vehicles accelerated in excess of 125mph, recklessly driving in and out of traffic through the construction zone area, police investigations found.

Upon approaching the Bowers Hill split, police said the driver of the sedan lost control in the curve and ran off the roadway, crashing into the treeline. The motorcyclist continued traveling northbound on I-664, and the trooper ended the pursuit. Troopers stopped at the accident and called for fire and rescue to render aid to the driver of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was identified as 23-year-old Javaud Aubrey Ahangari. He was operating a 2010 Hyundai Genesis. Ahangari died upon impact, police said.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

At this time it is unknown the make and model of the motorcycle and its operator.

The Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the accident.